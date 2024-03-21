Pickathon Announces 2024 Lineup Courtney Barnett, Bonnie Prince Billy, Elephant Revival & More

Home News Brent Bassig March 21st, 2024 - 10:25 AM

photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

The Pickathon festival is an annual event, which is known for having a standard-setting sustainability efforts and a diverse lineup of new and old artists coming back. The festival takes place Pendervis Farm in Happy Valley Oregon. The festival starts from August 1st-4th.

Pickathon festival recently revealed it’s lineup for the artists headlining for the festival this year. Performing at the festival this year will be Courtney Barnett, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and Elephant Revival. The festival also will have other artists performing as well such as Greese, Water from your eyes, Ratboys, Vacations, The Soul Rebels, and Adi Oasis.

Rounding out the lineup of peforming artists in the festival this year are folk singers Jess Williamson, folk-pop Chance Pena, folktronica duo CocoRosie, local indie star Searows, and many more. The festival is about green initiatives, promising a zero-waste event. The festival is a family-friendly event which also includes comedy, visual art, artisanal food and so much more to offer.