Bonnie Prince Billy Announces New Album The Purple Bird For January 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Our Home”

According to Pitchfork, Bonnie “Prince” Billy has announced a new album, The Purple Bird, which will be available on January 31. He has also shared the first single and video off the album, “Our Home.” This provides fans with a sneak peek of what they can expect in January 2025.

“Our Home” is a soothing ballad that revolves around love and the meaning of home. Bonnie’s gentle vocals work wonderfully with the soft harmonies, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere as if he is the one who is welcoming us home.

The accompanying video shows calm landscapes and simple yet heartfelt moments of individuals in nature. The visuals depict the songs tone highlighting the importance of connection and peace. There is storytelling in the song and music video which captures Bonnie’s talent as poetic.

This all follows the success of “Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You.” While this song is more about transparency regarding vulnerability, “Our Home” centers around belonging and connection. This new single sets the tone for The Purple Bird.

The Purple Bird:

01 Turned to Dust (Rolling on)

02 London May

03 Tonight With the Dogs I’m Sleeping

04 Boise, Idaho

05 The Water’s Fine

06 Sometimes It’s Hard to Breathe

07 New Water

08 Guns Are for Cowards

09 Downstream [ft. John Anderson]

10 One of These Days (I’m Gonna Spend the Whole Night With You)

11 Is My Living In Vain?

12 Our Home [ft. Tim O’Brien]