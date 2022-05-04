Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Cover John Anderson’s “I Just Came Home To Count The Memories”; Tribute Album Something Borrowed, Something New Out August 5

Home News Roy Lott May 4th, 2022 - 9:43 PM

A new tribute album celebrating the songs and career of legendary country artist John Anderson, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, will be released on August 5 via Easy Eye Sound. The record features new versions of some of Anderson’s hits, which are performed by an incredible roster of artists. Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, Eric Church, Brent Cobb, Luke Combs, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Jamey Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Del McCoury, John Prine, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sturgill Simpson and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings. Along with the album announcement, the music video of the song “I Just Came Home to Count the Memories” by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings has also been released. Check it out below.

Anderson spoke about the album in a press release. “Listening to everybody do their own takes on the songs shows how the songs really come through. And I thought to myself, ‘You might have been young and foolish back then, but you sure did pick some good songs.’ It’s very gratifying to know that some things really do not change, and a great country song remains a great country song. Any one person on the record would be a real tribute, but all of them together? It’s a pretty big deal for me personally.”

Producer Dan Auerbach also chimed in, saying that each artist actually came in to the studio to record their versions. “This wasn’t like, ‘Mail me the song, and we’ll put it together.’ I think it makes this record unique. I don’t think most tribute records are done like this. I think that’s why it sounds like a cohesive album. It feels like an amazing mix tape.” Check out the tracklist below.

SOMETHING BORROWED, SOMETHING NEW: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN ANDERSON TRACKLIST

1. “1959” performed by John Prine

2. “Years” performed by Sierra Ferrell

3. “Wild and Blue” performed by Brent Cobb

4. “Low Dog Blues” performed by Nathaniel Rateliff

5. “Mississippi Moon” performed by Eric Church

6. “I Just Came Home to Count the Memories” performed by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

7. “Shoot Low Sheriff!” performed by Tyler Childers

8. “Seminole Wind” performed by Luke Combs

9. “When It Comes to You” performed by Sturgill Simpson

10. “You Can’t Judge A Book (By The Cover)” performed by Brothers Osborne

11. “Would You Catch A Falling Star” performed by Del McCoury feat. Sierra Hull

12. “Straight Tequila Night” performed by Ashley McBryde

13. “I’m Just An Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Some Day)” performed by Jamey Johnson