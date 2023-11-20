Bonnie Prince Billy Shares New Song & Video “Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You”

Home News James Reed November 20th, 2023 - 6:05 PM

Bonnie “Prince” Billy released a new album called Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You back in August and, now he has released a song of the same name “Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You” which was not included on the record. The track was left off the album and recorded with a different theme for this new release. Billy was joined by Shahzad Ismaily, Blake Mills, Emmett Kelly, Jim Keltner and vocalists Lacey Guthrie, Katie Peabody and Heather Summers.

“Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You” begins with an instrumental over scenes of nature, then cut to a headshot singing the lyrics. The song lives up to the title with evocative lyricism “Throw your suitcase / In here / Ease a little closer / Now just relax.” it seems whoever threw the suitcase didn’t want it’s contents to be seen. It seems that the person who threw the suitcase is having inner turmoil. “Tell me what’s wrong with me / Say it in a clear cold whisper”. There is a theme of being afraid of the future. “How can I grow old? / If I don’t know / Are you afraid to sing it?”