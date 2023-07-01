Tubby’s 5 Year Festival Announce Fall 2023 Line Up Featuring Bonnie Prince Billy, Armand Hammer, William Parker, and More

Home News Diana Bello July 1st, 2023 - 4:13 PM

In a press release from Ramp Global, it has been announced that Tubby’s five-year anniversary festival will come this Fall. In the line-up Tubby’s five-year anniversary festival, there will be a lot of artists that will be part of the festival such as Bonnie Prince Billy, Armand Hammer and so many more that can be found online. This event will occur on September 29, 23, and October 1, where the location will be 586 Kingston Newyork. These two shows in September have already been sold out but one in October there are still tickets available which can be found, and bought on the link attached.

This festival will have a diverse list of musicians and artists that have taken part in it which is from multiple genres such as rock, jazz and so much more which shows the variety this festival has from others that might differ from it. The Festival that is going to happen in tubby’s is run by four owners a small staff of touring musicians that has come to gain a reputation due to being a popular Hudson Valley venue, and local hangout.

5- year Anniversary Weekend :

Sept 29 – Kingston, NY

Sept 30 – Kingston, NY