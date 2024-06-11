John 5 Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “A Hollywood Story”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2024 - 4:18 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to blabbermouth.net, John 5 has announced a new North American solo tour that is set to kick off in September. The trek kicks off on September 1 in Boston before the artist visits the cities Montreal, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, Novato and more. Tickets to select concerts go on sale June 14 at 10 a.m local time for the U.S. shows and June 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for the Canadian shows can be found at Ticketmaster, while tickets for other shows will be available on John 5’s official website. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

In light of the upcoming tour, John 5 has released the single, “A Hollywood Story,” along with an accompanying video showcasing the artist’s journey from aspiring young musician to his current gig as a member of Mötley Crüe. The new single is an instrumental track, with the music video showing a photo montage of John 5 through the years, including as a child, his time in Rob Zombie’s band and his new stint in Mötley Crüe, among other career highlights.

While talking about his latest song, John 5 says: “‘A Hollywood Story’ is a look back on my career and how lucky I am to have had the experiences that I’ve had. When you’re a little kid, in your room, dreaming of your future, I never could’ve dreamt of what has happened to me in real life. I’m so appreciative and so happy. So go after your dreams whatever they may be.”

John 5’s solo dates are in addition to his shows with Mötley Crüe, who have gigs scheduled throughout the summer, as well as festival appearances set for Louder Than Life and Aftershock in the fall.

John 5 Tour Dates

9/1 – Boston, MA – City Winery

9/2 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

9/4 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

9/5 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

9/6 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

9/7 – Cadillac, MI – Venue Event Center

9/8 – Westland, MI – Token Lounge

9/9 – Chicago, IL – City Winery

9/10 – Madison, WI -Majestic Theater

9/12 – Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar

9/13 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center

9/14 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

9/15 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

9/17 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

9/18 – TBA

9/19 – Kelowna, BC – The Revelry

9/20 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

9/21 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

9/22 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

10/23 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theater

10/24 – Novato, CA – Hopmonk

