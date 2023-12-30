Richard Patrick Of Filter Discusses Relationship With Brother’s Politics & Religion: “We Don’t See Eye To Eye Anymore”

Home News Jordan Rizo December 30th, 2023 - 2:17 PM

In a recent Interview, frontman Richard Patrick of Filter gets personal with the public, and opens about his relationship with his brother. According to Blabbermouth, the artist spoke about his relationship with his brother in an interview with Australia’s “Everblast” podcast. Without a doubt, the podcast seemed to have been an opportunity for Patrick to share his personal life, and build a stronger connection with his fans.

Blabbermouth also includes the statements made by Patrick in the interview, that not only mention his relationship with his brother, but also his personal beliefs and ideas. For instance, the artist explains, “I’m an atheist because it sounds made up — religion sounds made up. You can’t be horribly crucified and then walk around after it. I think people kind of made it up. It sounds made up to me or exaggerated or whatever.” In this instance, it is clear to note that Patrick is comfortable being open with his fans, and he is very aware of his own ideas. In contrast, the singer mentions how his brother has very distinct viewpoints in that matter, and frankly, religion and politics as a whole.

Although the singer recognizes the different perspectives have and the differences between them, he continues to emphasize his love for him. For example, Patrick stated, “I love my brother. I wish him well”. Despite contrasting viewpoints, Patrick is admitting that does not change his feelings towards his brother. Throughout the interview, the singer continues to share his perspectives on some political ideas, mentioning Donald Trump and more. Once again, Patrick’s decision to share his ideas shows his authenticity with his fans, although he later mentions he plans to keep politics off of social media, due to its toxic nature.