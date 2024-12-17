Judge Sends Marilyn Manson to Deposition Over Alleged Sexual Assault and Battery Case 

Home News Will Close December 17th, 2024 - 1:14 PM

Marilyn Manson, the controversial rock musician known for his theatrical persona and dark imagery, has been ordered to appear for a deposition in connection with an ongoing lawsuit involving allegations of sexual assault and battery. The order, issued by a Los Angeles judge Steve Cochran, mandates that Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, provide sworn testimony regarding the claims brought against him. Loudwire reports that it is believed Manson has been using his “indefinite” criminal investigation to delay any deposition.

The case stems from allegations made by former assistant, Ashley Walters who has accused Manson of engaging in sexually abusive behavior during their relationship. Walters claims that Manson allegedly subjected her to acts of sexual violence and physical harm. These allegations have been strongly denied by Manson, who has described the accusations as false and part of a broader effort to tarnish his reputation.

Manson’s legal team has pushed back against the claims, arguing that the lawsuit lacks merit and is based on events that allegedly occurred years ago. Despite their objections, the judge ruled that the deposition is necessary to advance the proceedings and allow both parties to present their arguments. Manson’s legal team hopes that a recent change in district attorneys will clear up whether the case is dropped or will be proceeded with.

This development is the latest in a series of legal and public relations challenges for Manson. Over the past few years, several women have come forward with allegations of misconduct, ranging from emotional abuse to sexual assault. Manson has consistently denied all accusations, maintaining that his relationships were consensual. Earlier this month Manson agreed to pay over $300,000 to Evan Rachel Wood following a defamation lawsuit that has been dropped.

The upcoming deposition is expected to be a critical step in the case, potentially shedding light on the contested events. Legal experts note that depositions often play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of such lawsuits, as they provide an opportunity for both sides to gather evidence and clarify the facts.

As the case unfolds, it continues to draw significant public attention, reflecting the broader societal reckoning with issues of power dynamics and accountability in the entertainment industry.

Photo credit: Owen Ela