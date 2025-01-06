New Trailer For Marilyn Manson: Unmasked Documentary Exploring Allegations Released

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2025 - 1:07 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to nme.com, Channel 4 has announced details of a new Marilyn Manson documentary, which explores the artist’s rise to fame and the allegations of abuse. The documentary is structured as three episodes and is set to show how the musician became successful in the music industry and the accusations of abuse that have come to light in recent times.

According to a press release, the film looks to “unravel the shocking story of one of rock music’s most polarizing figures. From his meteoric rise as the self-proclaimed ‘Antichrist Superstar’ to the chilling abuse allegations that have engulfed his career”. The documentary will also contain archive footage and a range of interviews with those who know Manson.

The first episode will depict the artist as he adopted the Marilyn Manson persona and how he emerged from the Florida alt-rock scene in the 90s. This includes the artist‘s on stage antics and controversial image, as well as the ways that he connected to American youth.

This is followed by an episode that centers around the number of allegations that have arisen in recent years. The interviews include his ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood where back in 2021, the Westworld actress publicly accused Manson of alleged abuse and she claimed that he allegedly started grooming her when she was an alleged teenager.

The final of the three episodes in the Channel 4 documentary explores the aftermath of the allegations and the implications it has had on the music industry. It also explores other allegations that have been made against the artist and police raids that took place. Marilyn Manson: Unmasked is set to air on Channel 4 between Monday January 13 and Wednesday January 15.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela