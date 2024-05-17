James Hetfield & Robert Trujillo Join Apocalyptica On Cinematic Cover of Metallica’s “One”

Home News James Reed May 17th, 2024 - 4:25 PM

Finnish symphonic metal group Apocalyptica have released a cover of the Metallica classic “One” featuring tributes from Metallica members James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo.

Apocalyptica started their career with the 1996 album Plays Metallica with Four Cellos. Now, nearly 30 years later, they are set to unleash Plays Metallica Vol. 2.

Apocalyptica’s Eicca Toppinen said, “I think it’s incredible that James wanted to do it. We were always thinking, ‘It’d be great to someday do something with Metallica!’ I think the excitement for him came from the different approach we were taking — sometimes the craziest ideas are what excites people and that was our challenge.”

Apocalyptica’s version of “One” is a song that takes its time more than the original, but the themes of war and ruin remain prevalent. Destroyed buildings are seen in the background as a man is dragging a corpse through the snow. The instrumental is played on cello and other traditional instruments rather than modern; a classic take on the first version. The lyrics of the song sound like a narrator speaking over a film.

The original “One” by Metallica delves into its lyrics one minute and thirty seconds into the song. After its iconic instrumental, lyrics about war and ruin are sung. Lyrics like “Darkness imprisoning me…absolute horror…Body my holding cell” describe a state of inner turmoil. The instrumental takes up much of the song, it becomes more fast paced near the end.