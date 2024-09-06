Jerry Cantrell Shares Dynamic New Video For “Afterglow”

Home News Minnie Dao September 6th, 2024 - 9:52 PM

Jerry Cantrell has released a new video for his latest single, “Afterglow” from his upcoming album I Want Blood, set to be released on October 18th. The video, created by award-winning artist Matt Mahurin, is as surreal and atmospheric as it complements Cantrell’s heavy, melodic style in this latest single.

“Afterglow” is the second single from I Want Blood, following last month’s release of “Vilified” that we covered here. With its moody, slow-building intensity, the song showcases Cantrell’s signature guitar work and a powerful rhythm section from Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Team Sleep’s Gil Sharone on drums. The music video is enveloped in yellow clouds and fog, creating a surreal darkness that mirrors the haunting quality of Cantrell’s lyrics. The images of a man’s back appear throughout, his body and silhouette shifting like a fever dream.

The video, directed by Mahurin who previously worked on Alice in Chain’s videos “Now Excuses” and “Angry Chair”, combines realism with surreal dreamscapes. Discussing his work on this video, Mahurin explains, “To be able to once again offer my visual work to Jerry’s ‘Afterglow’ some thirty years later was a blast… Jerry inspired a welcome fever dream that I was grateful to lure out of my mind’s eye.”

Watch and listen to Cantrell’s newest release “Afterglow” here:

Currently, Cantrell is set to wrap up his North American tour with Bush with a performance at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 15th. For more on Jerry Cantrell and his previous releases, check out our earlier coverage here.