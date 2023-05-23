Metallica’s James Hetfield Visits Ukrainian Soldiers at Colorado Hospital

Home News Dita Dimone May 23rd, 2023 - 9:22 PM

James Hetfield

As reported by Blabbermouth.net, James Hetfield recently made a visit to a Ukrainian soldier, Roman Denysiuk, who was brought to Vail, Colorado, for medical treatment with the assistance of a non-profit organization called Limbs For Liberty. During his recovery at Vail Health Hospital last week, Kelli Rohrig, one of the co-founders of the non-profit, asked Hetfield to visit the soldier, which he agreed to. After meeting with Denysiuk and Igor Voinyi, Hetfield left a heartfelt note on Rohrig’s car, expressing his gratitude.