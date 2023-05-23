Metallica’s James Hetfield Visits Ukrainian Soldiers at Colorado Hospital

As reported by Blabbermouth.net, James Hetfield recently made a visit to a Ukrainian soldier, Roman Denysiuk, who was brought to Vail, Colorado, for medical treatment with the assistance of a non-profit organization called Limbs For Liberty. During his recovery at Vail Health Hospital last week, Kelli Rohrig, one of the co-founders of the non-profit, asked Hetfield to visit the soldier, which he agreed to. After meeting with Denysiuk and Igor Voinyi, Hetfield left a heartfelt note on Rohrig’s car, expressing his gratitude.
James Hetfield is an American musician, singer, and songwriter best known as the co-founder, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and primary songwriter of the heavy metal band Metallica. He was born in California on August 3, 1963, and co-founded Metallica in 1981 with drummer Lars Ulrich. Hetfield has been involved in the band’s songwriting process for most of Metallica’s discography, and he is widely considered to be one of the greatest rhythm guitarists in the history of heavy metal. Apart from music, he is known for his philanthropic work and has been involved with several charitable organizations over the years.