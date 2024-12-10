SZA Begins Teasing SOS Deluxe Album by Sharing a Snippet of New Music on Instagram

Home News Will Close December 10th, 2024 - 1:45 PM

Photographer: April Siese

R&B sensation SZA has sparked excitement among fans by teasing her highly anticipated SOS Deluxe album. On Sunday, the artist shared a snippet of an unreleased track on her Instagram, hinting that new music is on the way. The album, celebrating its two year anniversary, has become widely acclaimed and fans have been anticipating the deluxe for quite some time.

The brief clip, posted as an Instagram Story, features SZA squatting under a tree to urinate with the snippet playing over it. The screen then reads “Clock starts now. Happy anniversary.” While the snippet didn’t reveal a title, it’s sure to get fans of the artist buzzing, making the eventual release surely an exciting moment.

SOS, released in December 2022, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and solidified SZA’s position as one of the most influential voices in contemporary R&B. The album includes hits like “Kill Bill” and “Good Days,” blending genres and showcasing her signature blend of vulnerability and resilience with her signature smooth delivery.

SZA previously hinted at releasing a deluxe version of SOS during interviews earlier this year, suggesting it would include new tracks that didn’t make the original release. While no official release date has been announced, the Instagram teaser has fueled speculation that the deluxe album could drop sooner rather than later.

Fans flooded Twitter with excitement after the snippet was shared, with many praising SZA’s ability to keep her audience engaged. “SZA keeps us fed, and we love her for it,” one fan tweeted.

SZA has been very active lately, just recently announcing a tour with kendrick Lamar that will be heading to Metlife Stadium for shows on May 8th-9th.

As anticipation builds, all eyes remain on SZA for further updates about SOS Deluxe.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna