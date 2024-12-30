SZA Announces New Version Of Lana Arriving In January Featuring New Songs & Updated Mixes

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2024 - 2:27 PM

According to nme.com, SZA has teased new music that are apparently due for release in January 2025. In a tweet published on December 30, SZA told her fans that “all updated mixes” along with “new songs” are due to “be added Jan 6 when the label comes back from holiday.” It still remains unclear if these new songs will be added to Lana or will receive their own separate release.

Just got word all updated Mixes and new songs will be added Jan 6th when the label comes back from holiday. Sorry they can’t do it any sooner . Just wanted to keep yall in the loop ❤️Thank yall for your patience ❤️ — SZA (@sza) December 30, 2024

On December 24, SZA informed fans that Lana will be subject to new mixes the next day. But it was not made clear if these updates have already been made or will arrive on January 6 as teased. Lana‘s release was subject to delays, with SZA writing on social media the day of its release: “Just needed a few more hours for new mixes to ingest evenly across all platforms.. (mixes are important) love you camp.”

When the album eventually shared on December 20, it included a Kendrick Lamar feature on “30 For 30.” Elsewhere, there is production from Lil Yachty and Benny Blanco on one song each as well.

Lamar’s feature comes after SZA appeared on his surprise album GNX last month and the pair announced a joint North American tour for next year.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna