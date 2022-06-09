SZA Shares 5th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of CRTL with 7 New Tracks

5 years ago, the Grammy-award winning R&B singer SZA released her debut album, titled CTRL. The project quickly exploded in popularity and rose to the top of the Top 3 of the Billboard top 200, hitting number 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and becoming 2x Platinum certified by RIAA. Now, the singer has decided to release a brand new deluxe version of the project to celebrate its 5th anniversary on June 9.
Notably, the new deluxe version of the album contains 7 songs that were previously unreleased. This expands the number of tracks on the album from 14 to a whopping 21. Included within the list of new tracks is an unreleased alternate version of her track “Love Galore,” featuring Travis Scott. Now, fans on all platforms will be able to enjoy unreleased tracks including “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward” and “Jodie.” See the full tracklisting of the deluxe edition of CTRL below, with new tracks highlighted.
Ctrl (Deluxe) Tracklist
01. Supermodel
02. Love Galore ft. Travis Scott
03. Doves In The Wind ft. Kendrick Lamar
04. Drew Barrymore
05. Prom
06. The Weekend
07. Go Gina
08. Garden (Say It Like Dat)
09. Broken Clocks
10. Anything
11. Wavy (Interlude) ft. James Fauntleroy
12. Normal Girl
13. Pretty Little Birds ft. Isaiah Rashad
14. 20 Something
15. Love Galore (Alt Version)
16. 2AM
17. Miles
18. Percolator
19. Tread Carefully
20. Awkward
21. Jodie
Fans can listen to CTRL (Deluxe) on all platforms here.
SZA has recently been announced as a performer in the upcoming Day N Vegas festival, alongside such acts as Travis Scott, J. Cole, Playboy Carti and others. She will also be performing at Austin City Limits, taking place in early to mid October.
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna