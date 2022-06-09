SZA Shares 5th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of CRTL with 7 New Tracks

Home News Federico Cardenas June 9th, 2022 - 8:10 PM

5 years ago, the Grammy-award winning R&B singer SZA released her debut album, titled CTRL. The project quickly exploded in popularity and rose to the top of the Top 3 of the Billboard top 200, hitting number 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and becoming 2x Platinum certified by RIAA. Now, the singer has decided to release a brand new deluxe version of the project to celebrate its 5th anniversary on June 9.

Notably, the new deluxe version of the album contains 7 songs that were previously unreleased. This expands the number of tracks on the album from 14 to a whopping 21. Included within the list of new tracks is an unreleased alternate version of her track “Love Galore,” featuring Travis Scott. Now, fans on all platforms will be able to enjoy unreleased tracks including “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward” and “Jodie.” See the full tracklisting of the deluxe edition of CTRL below, with new tracks highlighted.

Ctrl (Deluxe) Tracklist

01. Supermodel

02. Love Galore ft. Travis Scott

03. Doves In The Wind ft. Kendrick Lamar

04. Drew Barrymore

05. Prom

06. The Weekend

07. Go Gina

08. Garden (Say It Like Dat)

09. Broken Clocks

10. Anything

11. Wavy (Interlude) ft. James Fauntleroy

12. Normal Girl

13. Pretty Little Birds ft. Isaiah Rashad

14. 20 Something

15. Love Galore (Alt Version)

16. 2AM

17. Miles

18. Percolator

19. Tread Carefully

20. Awkward

21. Jodie

Fans can listen to CTRL (Deluxe) on all platforms here.

SZA has recently been announced as a performer in the upcoming Day N Vegas festival, alongside such acts as Travis Scott, J. Cole, Playboy Carti and others. She will also be performing at Austin City Limits, taking place in early to mid October.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna