Judge Rules Alleged Teen Victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs Must Reveal Her Name in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Home News Lily Meline December 7th, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Earlier this month, a woman wishing to remain nameless sued Sean “Diddy” Combs for allegedly committing acts of sexual assault against her and a friend twenty years ago when they were both between seventeen- and nineteen-years-old. This case is, unfortunately, a rather unsurprising development for Combs, who has been faced with a slew of similar lawsuits as of late, including suits that accuse him of sexual assault against individuals as young as ten- or thirteen-years-old.

In this particular case, however, the appointed judge has stated that the anonymous woman’s lawyers provided “no support for this assertion” beyond personal testimony, as reported by NBC News, leaving room for doubt as to the validity of the woman’s claims. As such, the judge has asked for the woman to reveal her identity for the sake of the case so that proper background checks can be made and Combs has a better chance of remembering the night of the alleged crime.

This ruling elicited concern on behalf of the anonymous accuser, as going public would likely cause large amounts of public scrutiny for her and her family. Since no records of mental health concerns were submitted by the accuser’s legal team, the judge went ahead with the ruling.

Upon careful consideration, the accuser officially came out and revealed herself to be Anna Kane, the ex-wife of hockey player Evander Kane. In a statement to TMZ, Kane explained her decision, stating, “I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager. Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me.”

Further evidence to her case was revealed, as pictures of her and Combs when she was seventeen, which she had chosen not to publicize while she remained anonymous. Seemingly, the case will proceed as usual now that Kane has met the judge’s orders.