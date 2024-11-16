Prosecutors Claim Sean “Diddy” Combs is Allegedly Influencing Witness Testimony and Training The Jury Pool From Jail

Home News Chloe Baxter November 16th, 2024 - 7:34 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs is allegedly continuing to interfere with the federal government’s investigation into his ongoing sex trafficking case, even from behind bars, according to a new court filing by prosecutors.

According to CNN, Combs, who is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, is accused of attempting to influence witness testimony and manipulate the jury pool ahead of his trial.

The allegations are based on a review of recorded jail calls, which prosecutors say show Combs using the phone accounts of inmates to bypass monitoring systems. He allegedly paid intermediaries to send messages and used three-way calls to reach individuals not on his approved contact list, including potential witnesses.

Prosecutors also claim that Combs orchestrated social media campaigns and attempted to leak materials he believed would help his defense. This follows Combs’ earlier attempts to dismiss the lawsuits, including one brought forward by Rodney Jones relating to alleged sexual harassment, and witness tampering concerns.

Combs’ attorney also brought forward a gag order for witnesses, which was later denied by the trial judge.

In the filing, prosecutors argue that Combs has continued to corrupt the integrity of the proceedings, including efforts to blackmail witnesses into silence or altering their testimony. They also highlight that he has actively discussed manipulating public perception, even directing his family to post social media content aimed at influencing potential jurors.

Combs, who faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution-related offenses, has pleaded not guilty. His defense team has repeatedly sought bail, but judges have rejected these requests, citing concerns over his potential influence on the case.