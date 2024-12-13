Sean “Diddy” Combs Hit With More Lawsuits Accusing Him of Alleged Sexual Assault on 3 Men

Home News Will Close December 13th, 2024 - 8:23 AM

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the music mogul and entrepreneur, is facing new lawsuits accusing him of alleged sexual misconduct. Three men have filed separate suits in New York, claiming that Combs allegedly sexually assaulted them during the 1990s and early 2000s. ABC News reports that some of the men were employees of Combs. The alleged acts were claimed to have occurred in New York City and East Hampton.

The lawsuits were brought under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows survivors of sexual abuse to file civil claims regardless of when the alleged incidents occurred. These latest claims follow the recent allegations made by singer Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend, which were settled out of court in November.

According to court documents, one plaintiff alleges that Combs allegedly coerced him into non-consensual acts after drugging him at a bar, leveraging his business opportunities as bait. Another plaintiff’s lawsuit details an alleged encounter where Combs allegedly abused his position of power to exploit the victim. The third case also alleges a pattern of predatory behavior, citing incidents involving manipulation and coercion. The plaintiff’s attorney, Thomas Giuffra, stated that these alleged acts were a “usual thing”.

Combs’ legal team has denied the allegations, describing them as “baseless” and an attempt to extort the artist. “These claims are entirely false, and we will vigorously defend Mr. Combs against these accusations,” a spokesperson stated.

The new lawsuits come as Combs is battling a continuous slate of allegations against him. Just recently Combs was involved in rape allegations with long-time friend and rapper, Jay-Z, who is seeking dismissal against the alleged claims.

This latest development adds to the legal challenges facing Combs, whose decades-long career in entertainment has been marked by significant influence and success. As these lawsuits proceed, they are likely to further fuel debates about power dynamics and accountability within the music industry.