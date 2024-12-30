Yo La Tengo Joined By MJ Lenderman For Cover Of Bob Dylan’s “Something There Is About You” In NYC

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2024 - 1:21 PM

According to nme.com, during his performance on December 29, MJ Lenderman joined Yo La Tengo on stage in New York to perform Bob Dylan’s song, “Something There Is About You.” The collaboration took place at the evening of Yo La Tengo’s Hanukah residency at the Bowery Ballroom, which sees the band play every night until January 1.

Lenderman and his band The Wind were the opening act last night and Lenderman would later pop up again during Yo La Tengo’s set to play a version of “Something There Is About You,” which is a track from Dylan’s 1974 album, Planet Waves. Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley was also on drums for the performance and people can watch footage captured from the show below.

This not the first noteworthy event to have taken place during Yo La Tengo’s current residency because on December 28, The Soft Boys reunited to open the show and later joined Yo La Tengo for an encore that included songs by The Beatles and The Velvet Underground. Other guests to have joined the band so far in the residency include Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan, Wilco’s Pat Sansone and comedian Fred Armisen. Proceeds from the shows go to Coalition For The Homeless.

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge