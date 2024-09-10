Big Ears Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Explosions In The Sky, Anohni and The Johnsons, Yo La Tengo & More

Home News Cait Stoddard September 10th, 2024 - 1:59 PM

Big Ears Festival will return on March 27 – 30 to downtown Knoxville, Tennessee, with another iconic gathering of many of the world’s most influential and visionary musical creators. Today, the festival announces its initial 2025 lineup, with more artists to be added in the upcoming months. Passes for the 2025 festival will be available to the general public Thursday, September 12 at 9 a.m. EST by clicking here.

Performing at the event will be Explosions In The Sky, Anohni and the Johnsons, Esperanza Spalding, Steve Coleman, Immanuel Wilkins, Kris Davis, Ambrose Akinmusire, Sylvie Courvoisier, Waxahatchee, Jessica Pratt, Rufus Wainwright, Michael Hurley, Cassandra Jenkins, Zakir Hussain, Anoushka Shankar and others artists.

Yshawn Sorey, Wadada Leo Smith, James McVinnie, Eliza McCarthy, the Philip Glass Ensemble, King Britt, Antipop Consortium, Asha Puthli, Free Form Funky Freqs, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, Vernon Reid and Calvin Weston will be performing as well.

Photo Credit: Colin King