Woodsist Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Yo La Tengo, Real Estate, Jessica Pratt & More

Madeline Chaffer April 24th, 2024 - 4:41 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

Woodsist Festival will return from September 21st to September 22nd, and they have officially announced their lineup for the 2024 season!

This years headliners include Yo La Tengo, who has teamed up with many artists over the past year like Damon & Naomi, Victoria Legrand, Ben Gibbard, and The Feelies to sing many different live covers. He’s also set to perform at this year’s Blue Note Jazz Festival in June.

Real Estate will also be headlining this year’s festival. The indie rock band released their new album, Daniel, back in February, and fans have been loving it so far. They also performed a cover of Elton John’s song of the same name at their album release show.

The third and final headliner for the festival is Jessica Pratt, who will also be performing at Pitchfork Music festival in Chicago this July!

Other performers include Woods, Hailu Mergia, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Jeff Parker, Etran de L’Aïr, The Messthetics, 75 Dollar Bill Big Band, Rosali, Mystic 100s, Florry, and Sylvie.

With a lineup like this, Woodwist Festival is certainly going to be an event you won’t want to miss if you’re in Accord, New York this fall!