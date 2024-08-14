Yo La Tengo Offer Benefit Concerts For “Sizable Donations” To Harris Presidential Campaign

Home News Sarah Faller August 14th, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

In a show of support for the new Democratic ticket rock trio Yo La Tengo has announced they will perform private concerts for donors (via consequence).

The trio is definitely not the first group of musicians to show their support for Kamala Harris with Charlie XCX, Beyonce, Bon Iver, and Megan Thee Stallion already having notable connections to the candidate; however they are the first to offer up rewards for donors to the campaign.

The band made the announcement via instagram opening up a form for those who have donated to the democratic campaign. They are seemingly willing to perform at any venue for any occasion. These concerts will not be permitted to be filmed so it’s truly a once in a lifetime unique experience for those who manage to book the band.

Yo La Tengo will be on tour later this year playing in the Us, going to the UK, and returning to the US in September. They have mentioned it would be convenient for personal concerts to line up with tour dates but have not made it a requirement.

