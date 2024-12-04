Yo La Tengo Announces Spring 2025 US Tour Dates

Home News Sydney Cook December 4th, 2024 - 10:42 PM

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge

Indie rock band Yo La Tengo are gearing up for a busy spring, headlining Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival and Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party while embarking on a tour across the South, Southwest, and West Coast.

Stops include Baton Rouge, Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Santa Fe, Flagstaff, Solana Beach, Pioneertown, Los Angeles, and a four-night residency at The Chapel in San Francisco.

The band will also return to the Bowery Ballroom in New York City for their annual Hanukkah residency, running from December 25 to January 1.

While tickets for the shows are currently sold out, Yo La Tengo often release additional tickets during the weeklong event.

Additionally, their 1996 compilation Genius + Love = Yo La Tengo is getting a long-awaited vinyl reissue. Packed with over two hours of rare and unreleased tracks from 1988 to 1995, the album hasn’t been in print for 20 years. The reissue, set for release on January 25 via Matador Records, is now available for preorder.

Full tour dates are listed below.

Dec 25 2024 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom 18+. Hanukkah night 1.

Dec 26 2024 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom 18+. Hanukkah night 2.

Dec 27 2024 – New York. NY – Bowery Ballroom 18+. Hanukkah night 3.

Dec 28 2024 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom 18+. Hanukkah night 4.

Dec 29 2024 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom 18+. Hanukkah night 5.

Dec 30 2024 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom 18+. Hanukkah night 6.

Dec 31 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom 18+. Hanukkah night 7.

Jan 2025 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom 18+. Hanukkah night 8.

Mar 27 – Mar 30 2025 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears festival

Apr 25 2025 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live 18+.

Apr 26 2025 – Houston, TX – The Heights

Apr 29 2025 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler All ages.

Apr 30 2025 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre All ages. Dispensary.

May 2 2025 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf All ages. Wolf box office.

May 3 2025 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf All ages. Wolf box office.

May 4 2025 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum All ages.

May 6 2025 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up 21+.

May 7 2025 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s All ages. office.

May 8 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The NoVo All ages.

May 9 2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel All ages.

May 10 2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel All ages. office.

May 12 2025 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel All ages. office.

May 13 2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel All ages. office.

May 15 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party at Utah State Park All ages.