Waxahatchee Joined by MJ Lenderman to Perform “Right Back to It” at 2024 American Honors and Awards

Waxahatchee delivered a captivating performance of her song “Right Back to It” alongside guitarist and harmonist MJ Lenderman during the 2024 Americana Honors and Awards, featured on Austin City Limits.

The song, a standout from her acclaimed 2024 album Tigers Blood, was named one of the best songs of the year so far. Recorded at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium, the performance showcased Waxahatchee’s signature artistry and Lenderman’s compelling harmonies and guitar work.

The event, marking its 23rd year, also highlighted performances by Noah Kahan, Duane Betts, Blind Boys of Alabama, Larkin Poe, Sarah Jarosz, Dwight Yoakam and others.

The full ceremony airs Saturday, November 23, at 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EST on PBS, with streaming available on PBS.com the following morning at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch Waxahatchee and Lenderman play “Right Back to It” below.

Waxahatchee has just one stop left on her North American tour, playing in Kansas City this Saturday, November 23. After that, she’s off to Australia for a series of shows. In the spring, she’ll be back in the U.S. to perform at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee, Florida’s Moon Crush Pink Moon festival, and the High Water Festival in North Carolina.

You check out the rest of the tour dates below, and you can buy tickets here.

Waxahatchee 2024-2025 Tour Dates:

Nov 23 2024 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

Nov 29 2024 — Perth, AU — Astor Theatre

Dec 01 2024 — Brisbane City, AU — The Tivoli

Dec 02 2024 — Sydney, AU — Sydney Opera House

Dec 05 2024 — Melbourne, AU — The Forum

Dec 06 2024 — Meredith, VIC — Meredith Music Festival

Dec 08 2024— Hobart, AU — Odeon Theatre

Feb 21 2025 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum *

Mar 27 –Mar 30 2025 — Knoxville, TN — Big Ears Festival

Apr 26 2025 — Miramar Beach, FL — Moon Crush Pink Moon Festival

Apr 27 2025— North Charleston, SC — High Water Festival

May 15 2025 — Charlotte, NC — The Amp Ballantyne ^

Jun 06 2025 — Barcelona, ES — Primavera Sound

Jun 08 2025— Glasgow, GB — Barrowland Ballroom

Jun 09 2025 — Manchester, GB — Albert Hall

Jun 10 2025 — Bristol, GB — SWX

Jun 11 2025 — London, GB — Hammersmith Apollo

Jun 13 2025 — Porto, PT — Primavera Porto

Jun 20 2025 — Greenfield, MA — Green River Festival

Jun 21 2025 — Lafayette, NY — Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards $

* = w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Iron & Wine

^ = w/ Wilco

$ = w/ MJ Lenderman & Hurray for the Riff Raff