Down Shares New Performance Video For “Pillars Of Eternity”

According to blabbermouth.net, Down played the second of two Louisiana pop-up shows on June 21, at Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The multi-camera video of the band’s “Pillars Of Eternity” performance from the concert is available below. The performance video was filmed by Steven W. Richardson, edited and produced by Mike Holderbeast.

Down played their rescheduled concert at Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort And Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico on September 27. The band was originally supposed to perform at the venue on June 20 but the show was called off due to a pair of rapidly growing wildfires, which were converging on a village inside a tribal reservation in the state.

As a result of the postponement, Down performed played two pop up shows in Louisiana on June 20, at Southport Hall in New Orleans and on June 21, at Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge. Down is the long-running heavy metal supergroup featuring Pantera‘s Philip H. Anselmo, Corrosion of Conformity‘s Pepper Keenan, Crowbar‘s Kirk Windstein, EyeHateGod‘s Jimmy Bower and bassist Pat Bruders.

Photo Credit:Ekaterina Gorbacheva