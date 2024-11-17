Down is Planning to Release New Music in 2025

Home News Sydney Cook November 17th, 2024 - 3:04 PM

Down excites fans by announcing that they are preparing to release new music for the first time since their 2014 EP Down IV, Pt. 2. The release is supposedly coming sometime within 2025.

Kirk Windstein, Down’s guitarist, tells That Metal Interview that they are winding down with the writing process, and there are 10 new songs that they are planning to release. “I’ve been in Down world, you know, writing with Down and finishing up the writing for the album that’s out next year at some point,” Windstein explains.

As of this year Down currently consists of guitarists Windstein and Pepper Keenan, vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Patrick Bruders and Jimmy Bower on drums. In another interview with Concrete Spew, Windstein describes the new music to sound similar to the “old Down.”

Windstein says, “It just sounds like Down. I mean, it sounds refreshing because we haven’t done it in so long, gotten together with me and the guys and done it in — fuck — 12 years or something. So it sounds like Down, I think, to me, it sounds more old-school Down. And the reason I say that is I think we got to a point where… Like, the NOLA record is so simple, and it just wrote itself; it was so simple. And that’s how this is coming about, which is great.”

“We’re not overthinking it. We’re not trying to make things too complex. Phillip’s not trying to write so many lyrics and things. We just kind of got away — I hate to say ‘got away’, ’cause anything we do is Down, but, to me, we kind of got a little bit… We needed to go back and look at each other and just go, ‘Let’s just get in a room and do it like we did from the beginning.’ And that’s what it feels like to me. It’s very magical. The ideas and the working together, just bounce off of one another, it’s a natural thing.”

Watch the full That Metal Interview featuring Kirk Windstein down below.