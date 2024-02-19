Crowbar Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News James Reed February 19th, 2024 - 5:37 PM

The sludge metal band Crowbar have confirmed a Spring 2024 US tour featuring Morbid Visionz. The two-week outing leads up the band’s performance at the Decibel Metal and Beer Fest on April 12th in Philadelphia. Dates kick off March 30th in New Orleans and run through April 14th in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Crowbar recently released their 2022 album Zero and Below. While the band remains Kirk Windstein’s main project, the singer-guitarist remains prominent among other groups, including Down, his long-running supergroup with Philip Anselmo, and the new band Eye Am featuring members of Type O Negative.

Crowbar’s 2024 Tour Dates with Morbid Visionz:

03/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

04/01 – Baton, Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

04/02 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

04/03 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/04 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar

04/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ X–Ray Arcade

04/06 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Stan’s Room at Piere’s

04/07 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

04/08 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

04/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing

04/10 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

04/11 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud

04/12 – Philadelphia, PA Decibel Metal And Beer Fest *

04/13 – New York, NY @ Rocks Off Concert Cruise @ Skyport Marina *

04/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

* = no Morbid Visionz