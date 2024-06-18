Down Postpone New Mexico Show Due To Ongoing Wildfires

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2024 - 3:11 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to blabbermouth.net, Down has postponed their previously announced concert in Mescalero, New Mexico due to a pair of growing wildfires that are nearing village inside a tribal reservation in the state. The heavy metal band was supposed to perform on Thursday, June 20 at Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort And Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

Earlier today Down released a statement on social media: “The entirety of the Down camp wish for the safety of everyone in the Mescalero Apache reservation, Ruidoso, and surrounding areas. Everyone in Down & Inn of the Mountain Gods is in agreement that we will reschedule the show ASAP. Sending best of vibes, hope, & love to everyone affected. @down_nola @innofthemountaingods.”

Thousands of residents in southern New Mexico were ordered to evacuate their homes and the fires prompted the partial closure of U.S. Highway 70 south of the village of Ruidoso. The South Fork Fire started Monday on the Mescalero Apache Reservation, where president Thora Walsh Padilla declared a state of emergency.

When Down‘s concert at Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort And Casino was first announced back in April, the band said that Windstein would sit out the show due to his commitments with Crowbar. Filling in for him at the gig was supposed to be former Down guitarist Bobby Landgraf.

