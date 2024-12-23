Billie Eilish Covers “O Holy Night” During Kia Forum Show

Home News Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2024 - 12:51 PM

According to nme.com, Billie Eilish performed a cover of the Christmas tune, “O Holy Night” during a Los Angeles show over the weekend. The singer played five nights at Inglewood’s Kia Forum between December 15-21, as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour and on each night, Eilish performed a different festive hit to start the holiday season.

The first night saw the artist take on Bing Crosby’s “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” followed by “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which featured Eilish’s brother Finneas on December 16. Then on the following night, the singer played “Silver Bells” and a day later, people saw the artist perform a rendition of “Silent Night.”

On December 21, Eilish wrapped up her final performance in the arena and the North American leg of the tour with a cover of “O Holy Night,” which was absolutely beautiful by how the artist brought more human passion on her cover of the song. Based from the footage, the audience seemed to have enjoyed the performance because they were singing along with Eilish.