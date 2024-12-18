Charli XCX Joins Billie Eilish Onstage During LA Show To Perform “Guess” Live For First Time Ever

Home News Michael Ferrara December 18th, 2024 - 1:59 PM

Globally loved artist Billie Eilish brought out Charli XCX, who also is loved worldwide, at her show in Los Angeles to perform their remix to Eilish’s song “Guess”, which was the first time they have performed this song together.

Following the release of Billie Eilish’s album, “Hit Me Hard And Soft”, she has been bringing fans on her wild ride of her North American tour, which she spent Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, which was one of the five dates she has scheduled at the select arena.

Watch the coverage from the lively show that Billie Eilish and Charli XCX brought to the LA show on December 17th, 2024.

love u billieeeeee and hbd!!! <3 pic.twitter.com/5fxuJmEmKG — Charli (@charli_xcx) December 18, 2024

Charli shared the post from the concert via X, while also wishing Billie a happy birthday, showing to social media the thrilling and stellar performance that the duo gave to fans, who can clearly can be seen more surprised than ever to see both of the popular pop-stars on stage at once. The remix of “Guess” was released in August 2024 from Charli XCX’s album “Brat and It’s the Same but There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not.”

This live debut of their collaboration was a highlight of Eilish’s concert, showcasing the strong and vibrant bond between two of the most popular artists worldwide and their ability to dazzle audiences with their energetic performances.

