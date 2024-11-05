Billie Eilish Endorses Kamala Harris During Her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour Stop in Atlanta

Home News Will Close November 5th, 2024 - 2:59 PM

During a recent stop in Atlanta on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, pop music artist Billie Eilish took a moment between songs to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. In her address, Eilish encouraged her fans to support Harris, highlighting the importance of staying engaged in the political process.

Eilish, known for her outspoken views and willingness to use her platform to rally young voters, expressed admiration for Harris’s policies and her historic role as the first woman and first woman of color to serve as Vice President. She added that she believes Harris has the vision and dedication needed to make positive change.

NME reports that this is not the first time Eilish has endorsed the Democratic candidate.

The Grammy-winning artist has previously voiced support for progressive policies, often aligning herself with environmental and social causes. Her endorsement of Harris reflects her ongoing commitment to inspiring her fans—many of whom are first-time voters or soon-to-be eligible voters—to take action. Eilish encouraged the crowd to stay politically engaged, emphasizing that voting and supporting proactive leaders can create meaningful change.

The endorsement comes at a time when young voters are increasingly seen as a critical demographic, and Eilish’s message resonated deeply with her audience, many of whom look to her as both a musical and social role model.

The pop star has had quite the year since the release of her latest album. In late September she released the music video for her hit song Birds Of A Feather and surprised fans with a guest appearance from her brother Finneas O’Connell at a Newark performance in early October.