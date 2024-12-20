Billie Eilish & Finneas Team Up With Schoolchildren To Pen New Single “I’m Just A Polar Bear”

Home News Catalina Martello December 20th, 2024 - 8:32 PM

According to ConsequenceSound, the Grammy winners Billie Eilish and FINNEAS have recruited schoolchildren for their new single, “I’m Just A Polar Bear.” The sibling duo appeared on Celebrity Substitute which is a show where A-List celebrities show up to schools and play as substitute teachers for the day.

The duo went to Garvanza Elementary in Los Angeles and were asked to teach the first grade class how to write a hit-song. The children were ecstatic to see the Eilish and FINNEAS with one of them asking, “Am I dreaming right now?” FINNEAS played some piano chords for the children and the children decided which ones they liked best. After they brainstormed potential song topics and landed on snow and decided to write about a polar bear who gets cheated on.

The song itself is extremely simple. Eillish leads the chorus and the children repeat the lyrics back. The vocals from the children add a playful effect contrasting the lyrics. The lyrics go, “I’m just a polar bear/ But nobody cares/ And it’s just not fair/ But I’m just a polar bear.” The children wanted the song to represent the heart broken polar bear. This was Eilish and FINNEAS’ first appearance on Celebrity Substitute. You can watch their experience here.





