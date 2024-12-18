Billie Eilish Performs on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Home News Clare Gehlich December 18th, 2024 - 11:34 AM

Grammy-winning artist and global superstar Billie Eilish brought her signature artistry to her first on-location NPR Tiny Desk Concert on Thursday (Dec. 12), marking her return four years after she and her brother FINNEAS appeared on the “Home” edition. The intimate 22-minute performance showcased songs from her critically acclaimed record, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

Eilish’s haunting falsetto took center stage in a stripped-down rendition of “THE GREATEST,” revealing the track’s raw, dark essence against the backdrop of FINNEAS’ acoustic guitar. She followed with her latest single “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE,” and revisited fan-favorite “i love you” from her 2019 debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. This fresh, intimate performance of the hit song, showed her emotional range and the subtle yet powerful guitar accompaniment.

Eilish concluded the set with a reimagined version of her chart-topping hit, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER.” The song, which recently claimed the No. 1 spot on the charts and earned Grammy nominations for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, brought new depth to the already beloved track. Accompanied by a delicate guitar riff and a subtle snare backbeat, the performance captivated the audience, further solidifying Eilish’s ability to connect with fans.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was released in May through Darkroom and Interscope Records, marking Eilish’s first album in three years. The album features standout tracks like “LUNCH” and “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and has earned nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Eilish is currently on her seventh tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which kicked off on Sept. 29, 2024.