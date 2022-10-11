KISS’s Paul Stanley Calls Out Kanye West’s Antisemitic Post

Home News Cait Stoddard October 11th, 2022 - 11:37 AM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

KISS’s frontman Paul Stanley joins many people who are not pleased Kanye West’s recent tweet about “going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Instead of bashing West with words Stanley went on Twitter to tell people the importance of why a mental illness should never be used to harm people’s religious backgrounds. Also the rapper posted a tweet which displays his angerness toward Twitter.”You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” Twitter immediately deleted the tweet.

Mental Illness IS a disease but should NEVER be used to minimize the danger of hate speech, advocating anti-semitism and violence against religions or ethnicities. We have found ways over centuries to rationalize this behavior and viewed the atrocities that followed. SPEAK UP! pic.twitter.com/ULtcRk8lPs — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 11, 2022

“Mental Illness IS a disease but should NEVER be used to minimize the danger of hate speech, advocating anti-semitism and violence against religions or ethnicities.” said Stanley

This isn’t the first time Stanley has called out West because back in 2015 the rockstar shared his thoughts regarding West fort interrupting musician Beck’s Grammy performance and taking away artist Taylor Swift’s Grammy award.

“Beck should’ve kicked Kanye right in the nuts last night and said ‘Get the f—k off MY stage!” said Stanley.