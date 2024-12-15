Nardwuar Interviews André 3000 During Camp Flog Gnaw

Home News Sydney Cook December 15th, 2024 - 6:27 PM

OutKast rapper and flutist André 3000 sat down for an interview with the iconic interviewer Nardwuar last month at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles. The conversation touched on everything from André’s passion for flutes to Tyler the Creator and the potential revival of his Cartoon Network show, Class of 3000.

The interview began with a quirky gift: a vinyl album featuring a flutist performing alongside an orca whale, Haida & Paul Horn. This led André to clarify the distinction between his own work and traditional flute music. “People have called New Blue Sun a ‘flute album,’ [but] New Blue Sun is more than a flute album,” he explained. While most of his flutes are wooden or bamboo, André revealed he’s learning to play classical flute on a custom-made instrument designed for a unique straight-down playing style. He even enjoys playing his flute spontaneously—whether in taxi cabs or out in public.

Reflecting on performing at Camp Flog Gnaw, André shared his gratitude: “I’m happy that [Tyler, the Creator] gave us the chance to play… all these young’uns, and they were with it.” André continued by speaking more about his relationship with Tyler, “I’m a supporter of Tyler. He has a certain energy and attracts a certain energy, so I’m happy to support that. My very first conversation with Tyler we were on the phone and he said ‘I know all the songs from Class of 3000.’ I was like, ‘Woah, for real? You remember those songs?’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ Tyler knows music, man.”

Tyler’s admiration for Class of 3000 also struck a chord. André hinted at reviving the show, saying, “We’re hoping to do something new with it. Stay tuned.” The full interview covers even more ground, from André’s Atlanta hip-hop roots to his flute inspirations.

Watch the full interview below.