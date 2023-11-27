Kanye West Live Debuts New Song “Vultures” In Dubai

Home News Cait Stoddard November 27th, 2023 - 12:01 PM

According to variety.com, on November 26 artist Kanye West appeared on stage in Dubai with Lil Durk and Ty Dolla Sign to perform of their new song “Vultures.” The magical moment took place during Durk’s show at night club Blu Dubai. On the club’s Instagram Stories, West can be seen rapping the song’s lyrics “How am I antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

West debuted the “Vultures” on November 17 at Chicago radio station Power 92 and the song marks the artist’s first official release since July 2022’s “Hot Shit” with Cardi B and Durk. Last December West’s career was in trouble when he appeared on Alex Jones’s Infowar talk show, during which the singer allegedly praised Hitler and made antisemitic jokes.

West’s alleged string of antisemitic comments caused him to be kicked off of X, losing his partnership with Adidas and being dropped as a client by CAA. According to West’s own Instagram post, the artist has allegedly lost $2 billion in one day due to his alleged hate speech. West gave his first performance since the antisemitism controversy back in August when he joined Travis Scott on stage during a tour stop in Rome to perform the songs “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”