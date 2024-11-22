André 3000 Shares New Track From New Blue Sun Short Film “Moving Day”

Home News Chloe Baxter November 22nd, 2024 - 9:38 PM

André 3000 has dropped a fresh track titled “Moving Day”, offering a glimpse into his latest artistic exploration. The song, which debuted earlier this week as part of a short film directed by Dexter Navy, takes listeners on an experimental journey, capturing the creative process behind his 2023 album New Blue Sun.

The track continues André’s signature blend of cosmic flute melodies, further pushing the boundaries of genre, similar to earlier works including single “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding” and short film “Listening to the Sun”, inspired by album New Blue Sun.

According to Pitchfork, in addition to “Moving Day”, the release also includes two intriguing variations: “Day Moving”, a version of the song played in reverse, and “Tunnels of Egypt”, a previously unreleased cut from New Blue Sun. The trio of tracks invites fans deeper into André’s sonic universe, showcasing his boundless creativity.

Listen to “Moving Day” below:

André 3000 has been making waves, earning three Grammy nominations for the 2025 awards, including Album of the Year and Best Instrumental Composition for his track “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time”.

His recent projects continue to solidify his reputation as one of the most innovative artists in music today.