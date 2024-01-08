Prince’s Purple Rain Set To Be Adapted For New Stage Musical

Home News Ryan Freund January 8th, 2024 - 6:38 PM

Amazing news for those who are fans of Prince’s 1984 film “Purple Rain” as the first-ever stage adaptation of the film is in the works. The show will be based on Albert Magnoli and William Blinn’s screenplay for the 1984 movie and will feature Prince’s music and lyrics, the musical will be directed by Tony nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz according to Pitchfork. Pulitzer finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins whose play Appropriate is enjoying success on Broadway, will provide an accompanying book (via Pitchfork).

There is not much to discuss about the project as it is still in early discussions and production. It is said that more production details and the timeline will be discussed in the next couple of months. The Pitchfork article also shares that the producers are working with “Broadway partners” and that no venue has been revealed yet.