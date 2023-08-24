Prince’s “Diamonds and Pearls” Album to be Reissued Featuring Unreleased Tracks

Home News James Reed August 24th, 2023 - 3:15 PM

Prince’s Diamonds and Pearls, his first album with The New Power Generation, is receiving a massive reissue. Out on October 27th via Paisley Park Enterprises in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Records, the expanded release will be available on vinyl, CD, and digital platforms.

In addition to a fresh remastering of the 1991 album, the 12xLP/7xCD super deluxe version includes 47 unreleased tracks and a Blu-ray containing more than two hours of concert performance videos from Prince’s fabled vault, plus a 120-page book containing previously unseen photos and essays from Prince experts.

Other options include the 4xLP/2xCD deluxe edition featuring a collection of single mixes and edits and the standalone remastered album. Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and full tracklist below.

As a preview of the collection, Prince’s estate has shared the previously unreleased tracks “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version).” Stream them below.

Diamonds and Pearls follows recent reissues of 1999 and Sign O’ the Times as the latest deep dive into Prince’s vault. Earlier this summer, his estate unveiled “All a Share Together Now” and “7 (E Flat Version)” after previewing the tracks at this year’s Paisley Park Celebration.

Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD1: Remaster

01. Thunder

02. Daddy Pop

03. Diamonds and Pearls

04. Cream

05. Strollin’

06. Willing and Able

07. Gett Off

08. Walk Don’t Walk

09. Jughead

10. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

11. Push

12. Insatiable

13. Live 4 Love

CD2: Single Mixes & Edits

01. Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)

02. Gett Off (Houstyle)

03. Violet the Organ Grinder

04. Gangster Glam

05. Horny Pony

06. Cream (N.P.G. Mix)

07. Things Have Gotta Change (Tony M Rap)

08. Do Your Dance (KC’s Remix)

09. Insatiable (Edit)

10. Diamonds and Pearls (Edit)

11. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (Edit)

12. Call the Law

13. Willing and Able (Edit)

14. Willing and Able (Video Version)

15. Thunder (DJ Fade)

CD3-5:

Vault I

01. Schoolyard

02. My Tender Heart

03. Pain

04. Streetwalker

05. Lauriann

06. Darkside

07. Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)

08. Glam Slam ’91

09. Live 4 Love (Early Version)

10. Cream (Take 2)

11. Skip to My You My Darling

12. Diamonds and Pearls (Long Version)

Vault II

01. Daddy Pop (12″ Version)

02. Martika’s Kitchen

03. Spirit

04. Open Book

05. Work That Fat

06. Horny Pony (Version 2)

07. Something Funky (This House Comes) (Band Version)

08. Hold Me

09. Blood on the Sheets

10. The Last Dance (Bang Pow Zoom and The Whole Nine)

11. Don’t Say U Love Me

Vault III

01. Get Blue

02. Tip O’ My Tongue

03. The Voice

04. Trouble

05. Alice Through the Looking Glass

06. Standing at the Altar

07. Hey U

08. Letter 4 Miles

09. I Pledge Allegiance to Your Love

10. Thunder Ballet

CD6&7: Live at Glam Slam, 1992

01. Thunder

02. Daddy Pop

03. Diamonds and Pearls

04. Willing and Able

05. Jughead

06. The Sacrifice of Victor

07. Nothing Compares 2 U

08. Thieves in the Temple

09. Sexy M.F.

10. Insatiable

11. Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In the Socket (Medley)

12. 1999/Baby I’m a Star/Push (Medley)

13. Gett Off

14. Gett Off (Houstyle)

Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition Blu-ray Tracklist:

Live at Glam Slam, 1992

01. Thunder

02. Daddy Pop

03. Diamonds and Pearls

04. Willing and Able

05. Jughead

06. The Sacrifice of Victor

07. Nothing Compares 2 U

08. Thieves in the Temple

09. Sexy M.F.

10. Insatiable

11. Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In the Socket (Medley)

12. 1999/Baby I’m a Star/Push (Medley)

13. Gett Off

14. Gett Off (Houstyle)

Special Olympics at Metrodome, July 1991

Soundcheck — July 19, 1991

01. Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m a Star/Push (Medley)

Show — July 20, 1991

01. Diamonds and Pearls

02. Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m a Star/Push (Medley)

Diamonds and Pearls Video Collection

01. Introduction

02. Thunder (Live)

03. Gett Off

04. Cream

05. Diamonds and Pearls

06. Dr. Feelgood (Live)

07. Call the Law

08. Willing and Able

09. Jughead (Live)

10. Insatiable

11. Strollin’

12. Money Don’t Matter 2 Night

13. Live 4 Love (Live)