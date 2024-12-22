Lizzo Denies Allegations In Her First Interview Since Lawsuits

Home News Chloe Baxter December 22nd, 2024 - 1:24 AM

In her first interview since multiple lawsuits were filed against her, Lizzo strongly denied the allegations made by her former dancers. Speaking on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, the pop star addressed the claims of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, describing them as “not true.”

The lawsuits, filed by dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, accused Lizzo of inappropriate behavior during her 2023 tour, including allegations related to an Amsterdam club incident.

The lawsuits include claims of alleged discrimination and sexual harassment.

According to Stereogum, Lizzo vehemently refuted claims that she forced her dancers to participate in inappropriate activities involving nude performers.

She stated, “I don’t think that people who I employ should even be privy to how I am in a bar at this point,” emphasizing that the incident was consensual and that no one was forced to join her in the club.

Lizzo also reflected on how the experience taught her the importance of setting healthy boundaries, though she acknowledged the power dynamic at play.

This follows the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against Lizzo by her former tour wardrobe assistant and her viral social media post reading, “I quit.”

The dancers’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, responded, claiming that his clients felt pressured due to the power imbalance in their professional relationship. He stated that the dancers, particularly those at the start of their careers, felt obligated to comply with their celebrity boss’s invitation.

However, Lizzo remains focused on challenging the remaining claims through her music and other means of self-improvement.