Attorney For Lizzo’s Ex-Dancers Claims She Is “Trying To Play The Victim” In Quitting Statement

According to nme.com, the dancers who are allegedly suing Lizzo for alleged sexual harassment have responded to the artist’s recent announcement how she is “quitting” and calling the alleged lawsuit a “joke.” On March 31, Lizzo went on Instagram to announce she was quitting music: “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she wrote, adding that she was “starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.” The artist finished the post with: “I didn’t sign up for this – I QUIT.”

Now, the dancers suing Lizzo for alleged sexual harassment have responded to the Instagram post by having their lawyer Ron Zambrano telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s a joke that Lizzo would say she is being bullied by the internet when she should instead be taking an honest look at herself.”

Zambrano continued with: “Her latest post is just another outburst seeking attention and trying to deflect from her own failings as she continues to blame everyone else for the predicament she is in. Lizzo’s legal and public relations strategy is a failure, so she is desperately trying to play the victim.”

In response to Zambrano’s statement, a representative for Lizzo, Stefan Friedman, told Entertainment Weekly: “With nearly half his case dismissed, 18 independent witnesses siding with Lizzo and no settlement on the way to get him his tasty contingency fee, Ron has started making wild personal attacks that have absolutely nothing to do with the clients who he is supposedly representing.We would humbly recommend that Ron start representing his clients and stop representing just himself.”