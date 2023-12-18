Lizzo Calls For Discrimination Lawsuit To Be Dismissed, Calls Allegations “Meritless & Salacious”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2023 - 1:18 PM

According to billboard.com, artist Lizzo and her attorneys have allegedly fired back at the alleged harassment and alleged discrimination lawsuit that was allegedly filed by Asha Daniels, who is allegedly a former clothing designer for the Lizzo‘s Special Tour. The suit alleges that Lizzo allegedly allowed her alleged management team to allegedly express racist and alleged fatphobic comments, allegedly mock Black women, allegedly deny workers medical care and allegedly force Daniels to endure degrading sexual harassment.

In an alleged response to the lawsuit, Lizzo‘s spokesperson, Stefan Friedman, allegedly said that the alleged lawsuit was a “bogus, absurd publicity-stunt by someone who “never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo.” On December 15 Lizzo‘s alleged legal team allegedly filed an alleged motion to allegedly seek an alleged immediate dismissal of the case.

In the alleged motion, Lizzo allegedly claims Daniels was allegedly a disgruntled employee who allegedly was terminated after just three weeks on the job for allegedly failing to comply with instructions, allegedly refusing to perform assigned tasks and allegedly not showing up for work on the day of a concert in Paris, France.

Lizzo’s attorney allegedly labeled the alleged lawsuit as “meritless and salacious” and allegedly argued that Daniels had no alleged connection to California, where the case was allegedly filed as she is allegedly a New York resident who allegedly worked for a Delaware corporation in Europe.

In an alleged response, Daniels’s lawyers allegedly issued a statement: “This motion was expected and is yet another Hail Mary by Lizzo’s team to try to shift blame to the victims, as she has done to the three other plaintiffs who have sued her for similar allegations of harassment, disability discrimination and retaliatory termination. Lizzo and her lawyers can continue trying to rationalize her illegal and wretched conduct but we remain committed to seeking justice for our clients, and look forward to our day in court where Lizzo can explain her behavior in a public forum.”