Corey Taylor Live Debuts “Midnight” & Covers Black Sabbath’s “Fairies Wear Boots”

November 9th, 2023

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to blabbermouth.net, on November 8 artist Corey Taylor started his Fall 2023 European tour last night at the O2 Academy in Leeds, United Kingdom and during his performance Taylor debuts the song “Midnight” and his cover of Black Sabbath’s “Fairies Wear Boots” live for the very first time.

Based from the footage, the crowd seemed to love Taylor‘s performance because they were happily cheering and yelling at the artist throughout the whole performance. The instrumentation is amazing as well because each guitar riff and drum beat sizzled the air with face smacking rock.

Taylor‘s version of Black Sabbath’s “Fairies Wear Boots” is amazing because the love Taylor has for Black Sabbath can be felt through is strong vocal performance and the band did fantastic as well by how each guitar note and drum beat brought a classic Sabbath musical vibe.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela