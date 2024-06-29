Foo Fighters Invite Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler Onstage To Perform “Paranoid” At Birmingham Show

Home News Skylar Jameson June 29th, 2024 - 12:00 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Retired Black Sabbath bassist, Geezer Butler, joined Foo Fighters on stage at Villa Park stadium on June 27th. Blabbermouth shares that Villa Park stadium is located in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which is Butler’s hometown. They also go on to report that when introducing Butler, Dave Grohl said: “He’s never seen a concert here. He’s never played a concert here. So we thought, something special for us and hopefully it’s special for him too, we’d invite him out to come play a song with us…” This was Butler’s first performance since he announced his retirement announcement in 2023. They went on to play “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath.

Watch Foo Fighters perform with Butler:

Grohl has expressed his love for Black Sabbath throughout the years, one time being in 2005 when he sang praises to them in Total Guitar magazine saying, “I love Black Sabbath. They made an amazing contribution to music today. Almost every band that made it big in the 1990s owes a debt to them.” And, according to Consequence, this is the “second time in recent years that Butler has performed with Foo Fighters.” They previously performed together at the tribute concert for Foo Fighter’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters will be headlining Hellfest in France This Sunday, June 30, and are set to come back to the U.S. to tour in July.

