Black Sabbath Announces Super Deluxe Reissue of Technical Ecstasy for October 2021 Release

Black Sabbath has announced that they will be releasing a “Super Deluxe” reissue of their seventh studio album, Technical Ecstasy, on October 1, 2021. According to Theprp, the album is being remastered for this release and will be made available digitally, on vinyl and CD box sets and contain a revised album booklet from their original 1976-77 world tour book.

Black Sabbath teased the reissue with a remastered version of Technical Ecstasy’s “Back Street Kids.” The box set contains four separate discs, including a a new unreleased mix of the album by Steve Wilson, unreleased outtakes and alternative mixes, and a live version of the album from their 1976-77 world tour. The outtakes include alternative mixes of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Doctor, ” “You Won’t Change Me” and an outtake and instrumental version of “She’s Gone.”

Technical Ecstasy peaked at #51 on the US Billboard 200 charts and has a somewhat bad reputation among Black Sabbath fans and critics. Other Black Sabbath albums have landed around the Top 10 mark, but Technical Ecstasy fell well short. The band had deviated from their fan-beloved heavy metal sound, into a more synth-prog rock direction and it was not received very well. Around this time, the band had been consuming heavy drugs, with Ozzy Osbourne pointing out, “Cocaine had got a hold of us bad.”

In June 2021, Black Sabbath released a “Super Deluxe” version of their 1975 album Sabotage. The box set included a ​​1975 Madison Square Garden replica concert book, a Sabotage tour poster and in-depth liner notes. In March 2021, a rare, unreleased Black Sabbath song titled “Slapback” was released by the estate of Geoff Nichols, the band’s former keyboardist who passed away in 2017. And in February 2021, Black Sabbath released a box set for their 1972 album Vol. 4. It featured booklets with quotes, rare photos and a poster and cover art from the album’s original title, Snowblind, a reference to the amount of cocaine they were consuming.

Technical Ecstasy (Super Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. Back Street Kids

2. You Won’t Change Me

3. It’s Alright

4. Gypsy

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still)

6. Rock ‘n’ Roll Doctor

7. She’s Gone

8. Dirty Women

Disc Two: New Steven Wilson Mix

1. Back Street Kids

2. You Won’t Change Me

3. It’s Alright

4. Gypsy

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still)

6. Rock ‘n’ Roll Doctor

7. She’s Gone

8. Dirty Women

Disc Three: Outtakes & Alternative Mixes

1. Back Street Kids (alternative mix)

2. You Won’t Change Me (alternative mix)

3. Gypsy (alternative mix)

4. All Moving Parts (Stand Still) (alternative mix)

5. Rock ‘n’ Roll Doctor (alternative mix)

6. She’s Gone (outtake version)

7. Dirty Women (alternative mix)

8. She’s Gone (instrumental mix)

Disc Four: Live World Tour 1976-77

1. Symptom Of The Universe

2. War Pigs

3. Gypsy

4. Black Sabbath

5. All Moving Parts (Stand Still)

6. Dirty Women

7. Drum Solo/ Guitar Solo

8. Electric Funeral

9. Snowblind

10. Children Of The Grave