Alice Cooper Announces Winter 2025 East Coast Tour Dates

According to blabbermouth.net, Alice Cooper‘s has announced his Too Close For Comfort Tour will continue in 2025 with tour dates taking over the East Coast this winter. Fans can get first access to tickets and VIP packages beginning on October 29, at 10 a.m. local time with the password SICKTHINGS. Tickets go on sale October 31.

The upcoming tour follows Cooper‘s and Rob Zombie‘s 2024 Freaks On Parade Tour, which featured special guests Ministry and Filter. The tour saw both artists performing at New Mexico, with stops throughout North America including Saint Paul, Milwaukee, Boston and Austin, before wrapping up at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cooper pioneered a theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock audiences by drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock. The artist created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors as well.Cooper continues to tour regularly by performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he is best known for.

Too Close For Comfort Tour Dates

1/31 – The Bell Auditorium – Augusta, GA

2/1 – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort – Cherokee, NC

2/2 – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts – Greensboro, NC

2/4 – Saenger Theatre Mobile – Mobile, AL

2/6 – Hard Rock Live Orlando – Orlando, FL

2/7 – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW – Fort Myers, FL

2/8 – The BayCare Sound – Clearwater, FL

2/11 – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer