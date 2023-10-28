Rob Halford And Doro Team Up For Cover Of “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 28th, 2023 - 6:03 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Blabbermouth, metal queen Doro Pesch and Judas Priest singer Rob Halford teamed up to do a cover of the classic 1983 hit “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” along with a video. This song was originally written by Jim Steinman and performed by Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler.

Doro shares in an interview with host Eddie Trunk about this cover, “Total Eclipse Of The Heart is heavy. Yes, Yes, it is heavy, and it’s, like, wow. It’s very heavy, but it sounds great, I think, yeah. I think it’s a killer version. I always get goosebumps when I hear it. And I think other people who heard it, they thought, ‘Wow.’

This song is a powerful song about love and loss. It is a lament about unrequited or lost love, as it describes the protagonist trying to move on, but ultimately being unable to. The song’s chorus and refrain is a plea to hold each other tighter in order to make their love last forever, but the implications are that such an outcome is unlikely, as there is a “Total Eclipse Of The Heart.” a metaphor for a complete and total break in their relationship. The song’s main theme is that of sadness, regret, and loneliness stemming from a broken heart. The video shows images related to the lyrics in a metaphorical way showing elements like an eclipse, stars, the sun, the moon, sparkles, and fire shooting out of Rob Halford’s hands. Rob Halford has also previously released a collaboration video for group In This Moment with a song titled “Black Wedding”.