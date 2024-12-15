Kamasi Washington Delivers an Electric Performance of “Lesanu” on The Tonight Show

Home News Sydney Cook December 15th, 2024 - 2:35 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Kamasi Washington returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, delivering an unforgettable performance of “Lesanu” from his acclaimed 2024 album, Fearless Movement on Friday night. Washington was backed by his talented band, including his father Rickey Washington on flute and joined by Ethiopian dancers performing traditional choreography by Dereje and Bethlehem Bekele.

Known for his wide-ranging, boundary-pushing sound, the Los Angeles native keeps proving why he’s one of the most exciting and creative forces in music right now. The appearance marked the latest highlight in what has been a monumental year for Washington. Since the release of Fearless Movement in May, the album has been met with widespread critical acclaim.

NPR hailed Washington as “the saxophone colossus of our time,” while The New York Times describes that the album “refute[s] any notion of jazz as a cloistered musical zone and showcase the chemistry of his core musical crew, a decades-strong friend group that started taking shape in early childhood.”

Featuring collaborations with André 3000, Thundercat, George Clinton and Terrace Martin among others, the project showcases Washington’s ability to bring together diverse talents to create something special.

This year, Washington also sold out a North American tour, co-curated the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest with Herbie Hancock for the second year running and made his debut on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.

Watch Washington’s performance of “Lesanu” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.