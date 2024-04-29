Kamasi Washington Teams Up With George Clinton For New Single “Get Lit”

Home News James Reed April 29th, 2024 - 5:15 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Kamasi Washington has unveiled “Get Lit,” the latest single from his upcoming album Fearless Movement. The track features Parliament Funkadelic member George Clinton and rapper D Smoke.

In comparison to the meditative, eight-minute long “Dream State,” Washington’s previous single featuring André 3000, “Get Lit” is a straight forward track. It lives up to its name, and the tune boasts a dance-worthy beat, swirling production and an overall lively sound.

“Get Lit” is a song that describes a good time; especially during time off from work. There are themes of indulgence in the song; Washington describes people dancing and getting drunk at clubs. There are also religious concepts. He mentions Jesus wearing a purple robe. In church, purple is linked to Jesus leading up to his crucifixion; near the end of the song, he mentions that he is “gone”.

In addition to “Dream State,” “Get Let” also follows Fearless Movement lead single “Prologue,” another lengthy jazz epic. Fearless Movement will release in full on May 3 via Young. The next day, Saturday, May 4th, the musician will begin his 2024 tour at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

George Clinton also recently guested on the Erick the Architect track “Ezekiel’s Wheel.” Additionally, the funk icon has his own tour with Parliament Funkadelic in the works.