Damon Albarn Joins Thundercat Onstage In London For Live Performance Of “Cracker Island”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to nme.com, Gorillaz‘s Damon Albarn joined Thundercat on stage to performed several solo tracks and Gorillaz’s “Cracker Island.” Albarn appeared during the third night of Thundercat’s four night residency at London’s KOKO venue on April 5. Albarn joined the bassist towards the end of his set where they performed “Oh Sheit It’s X’,”‘Funny Thing’, ‘Them Changes’”and Gorillaz‘s “Cracker Island,” which is the lead track from the animated band’s album of the same name where Thundercat was originally featured on.

To help capture the magical moment, a concert goer went on social media to post a video of the performance: “Has this crowd been euthanised like do they know thundercat and damon albarn are in front of them playing cracker island.”

Has this crowd been euthanised like do they know thundercat and damon albarn are in front of them playing cracker island pic.twitter.com/bJMLD0aVwX — tara (@drknesstolight) April 5, 2024

Thundercat was joined on stage by Damon Albarn for their song Cracker Island by Gorillaz tonight in London. ✨️ pic.twitter.com/74K4bc2R7R — Thundercat Fanpage (@domababy72) April 5, 2024

